Xi Jinping Outlines Vision for High-Quality Border Development

Chinese President Xi Jinping is urging enhanced governance and development in border areas, with a strong emphasis on national security and social stability. He asserts that these elements are crucial for effective governance.

Xi, speaking at a Communist Party group study session, highlighted the importance of the party's leadership in all facets of border management. He underscored that no region should lag in China's modernization efforts.

Recently, China has focused on developing border regions, particularly in Tibet along the Indian and Bhutanese borders, with new villages and infrastructure. Xi also advocates for increased use of standard Chinese and state-compiled texts, along with the expansion of border studies.

