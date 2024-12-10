Army Officials Review Security in Kishtwar Amid Allegations

Senior army officials addressed the security situation in Kishtwar, Jammu, after allegations arose of locals being mistreated by troops at a camp. The review was conducted on Tuesday, officials reported.

Lieutenant General Navin Sachedeva chaired the meeting and evaluated the situation in Kishtwar's higher reaches as part of the strategic oversight by the Nagrota-based XVI corps.

Notably, terror activities in regions south of Pir Panjal Mountains, encompassing Doda, Poonch, Rajouri, and Kishtwar, have increased since last year. The army's vigilance in these areas continues to be paramount.

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Lieutenant General Sachedeva praised the troops for their vigilance and persistent dedication in safeguarding the region.

The White Knight Corps, in a post on X, indicated that the GOC and GOC CIF Delta toured the Kijai area of Kishtwar to reassess the security environment and operational readiness. The GOC highlighted the paramountcy of maintaining professionalism and thanked the troops for their commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)