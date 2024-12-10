Left Menu

Qatar Condemns Israeli Actions in Syria

Qatar denounces Israel's actions in Syria as a violation of sovereignty, according to foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari. In a press conference, Al-Ansari stated Qatar's openness to engage with all Syrian parties, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, amid ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:26 IST
In a firm response to regional tensions, Qatar has denounced Israel's actions in Syria, branding them an exploitation of current circumstances and a breach of Syrian sovereignty. This statement was made by the Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Fielding questions about Qatar's interaction with Syria's prominent rebel faction, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Al-Ansari clarified Qatar’s stance. He emphasized that Doha is willing to maintain open channels with all parties involved in the Syrian conflict.

Al-Ansari’s remarks reflect Qatar's strategic diplomatic posture in the Middle East, as the nation seeks to balance regional alliances while advocating for the respect of national sovereignties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

