Shock at Kangla Food: Hand Grenade Found with Ominous Threat

A hand grenade was alarmingly discovered outside the office of Kangla Food in Manipur's Bishnupur district early Tuesday morning, prompting a swift police response after the company's staff alerted the authorities.

The explosive device was located at Nambol around 6:30 am, accompanied by a menacing note that read, 'no more warning after this' and 'we have been waiting for your calls for many months,' suggesting an extortion attempt.

Police have seized the hand grenade and filed a case as they delve into an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding this threatening incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)