Election Integrity Upheld: No Mismatch in Maharashtra VVPAT Counting

The Election Commission of India (ECI) confirmed on Tuesday that there were no mismatches found between the votes logged and the corresponding tallies from Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in Maharashtra's recent assembly elections.

The meticulous count of VVPAT slips across five random polling stations in each constituency was completed without any discrepancies, as reported in an ECI statement. This process was transparent and included candidate representatives.

This verification comes in response to opposition parties raising doubts about Electronic Voting Machines after the BJP-led alliance's sweeping victory. The ECI's validation ensured smooth and verified election results in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)