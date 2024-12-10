Supreme Court Upholds Enhanced Compensation for Haryana Landowners

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of landowners in Haryana, enhancing their compensation for land acquired for the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway. This decision overturns an earlier Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict that negated a district compensation enhancement.

The judiciary's recent judgment permits landowners to receive Rs 19,91,300 per acre, aligning their compensation with previous high court provisions for similarly situated landholders. The court cited the intent of Section 28-A of the Land Acquisition Act, aiming to rectify compensation disparities.

By quashing the high court's November 2021 ruling, the bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan reinstated the order of the district revenue officer-cum-land acquisition collector. The move now ensures parity in compensation for the concerned landowners.

