Left Menu

Russia Nears Recognition of Taliban Government

Russia has made progress towards recognizing the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan. Lawmakers have voted to potentially remove the Taliban from Russia's list of banned terrorist organizations, with the decision passing the first of three required readings in the Duma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:01 IST
Russia Nears Recognition of Taliban Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant political development, Russia is on the verge of recognizing the Taliban government in Afghanistan. This comes as lawmakers, in a preliminary vote, moved towards removing the Taliban from Moscow's list of banned terrorist organizations, according to reports from Interfax news agency.

The decision was passed in the lower house of parliament, the Duma, marking an important first step in the legislative process, as the measure requires three readings for full approval.

If successful, this move could alter the geopolitical dynamics concerning Afghanistan, reflecting a shift in Russia's diplomatic approach to the Taliban regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024