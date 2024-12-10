Russia Nears Recognition of Taliban Government
Russia has made progress towards recognizing the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan. Lawmakers have voted to potentially remove the Taliban from Russia's list of banned terrorist organizations, with the decision passing the first of three required readings in the Duma.
In a significant political development, Russia is on the verge of recognizing the Taliban government in Afghanistan. This comes as lawmakers, in a preliminary vote, moved towards removing the Taliban from Moscow's list of banned terrorist organizations, according to reports from Interfax news agency.
The decision was passed in the lower house of parliament, the Duma, marking an important first step in the legislative process, as the measure requires three readings for full approval.
If successful, this move could alter the geopolitical dynamics concerning Afghanistan, reflecting a shift in Russia's diplomatic approach to the Taliban regime.
