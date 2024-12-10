Left Menu

Pakistan's Cybercrime Wing Targets Media Personalities in Defamation Case

The FIA's cybercrime wing in Pakistan has filed a case against nine journalists and vloggers for defaming actress Nargis on social media. Two stage dancers were also named. Nargis accused the individuals of tarnishing her image. Her allegations include recent severe torture by her husband, linked to a property dispute.

Nargis
In a significant move, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime wing lodged a criminal case against nine journalists and vloggers. They are accused of using social media to defame actress Nargis. However, authorities have yet to arrest any suspects.

The act of defamation, as alleged by Nargis, includes the dissemination of misleading information that harmed her dignity. The case also involves two stage dancers charged under Pakistan's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

Nargis, 50, has also faced severe personal distress, claiming her husband tortured her over a property dispute. This claim adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation, as the FIA intensifies efforts to apprehend the accused.

