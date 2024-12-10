India's Strategic Extradition Successes Over Five Years
In the past five years, India has successfully extradited 23 fugitives, amidst 178 requests for extradition, often involving individuals linked to terrorism. These efforts occur within the framework of diplomatic treaties and arrangements, as stated by Union Minister Nityanand Rai to Lok Sabha.
- Country:
- India
Over the last five years, India has effectively extradited 23 fugitives, responding to a total of 178 requests for extradition, some of which involve terrorist acts, Union Minister Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
The Ministry of External Affairs, serving as the principal authority in extradition issues, reports that 65 of India's extradition requests are currently under review by the United States, according to Rai.
The Union Minister underscored India's ongoing diplomatic efforts to finalize extradition treaties, having established agreements with 48 countries and extradition arrangements with 12, to ensure fugitives are brought to justice without escape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Ministers Lead 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' Campaign to Promote Constitutional Awareness
Constitution Day is above politics, it is celebration of the country: Union minister Kiren Rijiju.
75th anniversary of Constitution: Joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to be held at Samvidhan Sadan, says Union minister Rijiju.
Cabinet approves 2 hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh with an outlay of Rs 3,689 crore: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Fatal DHL Cargo Plane Crash Investigated Amid Terrorism Concerns