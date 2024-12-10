India's Strategic Extradition Successes Over Five Years

Over the last five years, India has effectively extradited 23 fugitives, responding to a total of 178 requests for extradition, some of which involve terrorist acts, Union Minister Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs, serving as the principal authority in extradition issues, reports that 65 of India's extradition requests are currently under review by the United States, according to Rai.

The Union Minister underscored India's ongoing diplomatic efforts to finalize extradition treaties, having established agreements with 48 countries and extradition arrangements with 12, to ensure fugitives are brought to justice without escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)