France Begins Military Withdrawal as Chad Breaks Defense Ties

France has begun withdrawing its military forces from Chad following a decision by the Chadian government to end its defense cooperation agreement with Paris. The move is seen as a historic turning point for Chad, which seeks to redefine its strategic partnerships. French forces have already started departing.

  • France

France has commenced the withdrawal of its military forces from Chad, marking a significant shift in the long-standing defense relationship between the two nations.

This follows Chad's decision last month to terminate the defense cooperation agreement with Paris, allowing the country to realign strategic partnerships with national priorities.

France's exit comes as Chad, the last substantial French military foothold in the region, seeks to maintain ties in other areas while joining other countries in shifting closer to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

