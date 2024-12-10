Left Menu

Activist Accused of Sowing Discord Amid Political Strife

The Delhi police accused activist Nadeem Khan of promoting enmity through selective information to depict a community as victimized by the government. This led to a court petition to quash the FIR against him, with protection from arrest granted. The case will be heard on December 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:25 IST
Activist Nadeem Khan finds himself at the center of a legal battle as the Delhi police accused him of promoting enmity between religious communities. The police allege that Khan's actions, involving selective dissemination of information, are aimed at undermining communal harmony and public order.

The police's claims were documented in a status report filed in response to Khan's petition to quash the FIR lodged against him on November 30. The court, in turn, issued a notice seeking a status report and accorded Khan protection from arrest, demanding his cooperation with the investigation.

Khan, who serves as the national secretary of the NGO Protection of Civil Rights, faces allegations of creating a narrative of victimization against a particular community, which the police argue could incite unrest. The case is slated for a hearing on December 11, amidst contentions from Khan's counsel labeling the FIR as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

