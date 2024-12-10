Activist Accused of Sowing Discord Amid Political Strife

Activist Nadeem Khan finds himself at the center of a legal battle as the Delhi police accused him of promoting enmity between religious communities. The police allege that Khan's actions, involving selective dissemination of information, are aimed at undermining communal harmony and public order.

The police's claims were documented in a status report filed in response to Khan's petition to quash the FIR lodged against him on November 30. The court, in turn, issued a notice seeking a status report and accorded Khan protection from arrest, demanding his cooperation with the investigation.

Khan, who serves as the national secretary of the NGO Protection of Civil Rights, faces allegations of creating a narrative of victimization against a particular community, which the police argue could incite unrest. The case is slated for a hearing on December 11, amidst contentions from Khan's counsel labeling the FIR as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)