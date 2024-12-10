Delhi's Expansive Civic Budget: A Focus on Growth and Revenue

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is setting the stage for an expanded budget of Rs 17,000 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, with significant allocations towards sanitation, health, education, and horticulture, insiders reveal.

MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar gave the green light to revised financial plans for 2024-25 and has proposed the 2025-26 budget, which has been forwarded to the municipal secretary for presentation to the standing committee, according to an official source.

In a bid to ramp up revenue, the MCD is targeting property tax income of Rs 4,000 crore for 2025-26, a substantial increase from the Rs 3,121 crore in revised estimates for 2024-25, alongside setting an ambitious Rs 700 crore goal from advertisements, dramatically up from the previous Rs 300 crore target.

(With inputs from agencies.)