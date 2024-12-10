Delhi's Expansive Civic Budget: A Focus on Growth and Revenue
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is preparing a budget of Rs 17,000 crore for 2025-26, emphasizing sanitation, health, education, and horticulture. Revenue generation targets for property taxes and advertisements are increased. Budget presentation might be delayed due to pending Supreme Court decision on standing committee formation.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is setting the stage for an expanded budget of Rs 17,000 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, with significant allocations towards sanitation, health, education, and horticulture, insiders reveal.
MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar gave the green light to revised financial plans for 2024-25 and has proposed the 2025-26 budget, which has been forwarded to the municipal secretary for presentation to the standing committee, according to an official source.
In a bid to ramp up revenue, the MCD is targeting property tax income of Rs 4,000 crore for 2025-26, a substantial increase from the Rs 3,121 crore in revised estimates for 2024-25, alongside setting an ambitious Rs 700 crore goal from advertisements, dramatically up from the previous Rs 300 crore target.
(With inputs from agencies.)
