Kerala High Court Defers Waqf Land Row to Civil Courts

The Kerala High Court has deferred the land ownership dispute between the Waqf Board and residents of Munambam village to civil courts. Temporary protection from eviction is provided while residents challenge the Waqf Board's notices in court. The decision arose during hearings against eviction notices issued by the Waqf Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court recently ruled that it cannot adjudicate the land ownership dispute between the Waqf Board and Munambam village residents, suggesting the issue be addressed in civil courts instead.

Justices Amit Rawal and K V Jayakumar indicated that those facing eviction will receive temporary protection until they file suits in civil court.

This decision follows numerous resident pleas against the Waqf Board's eviction orders and calls for legal clarification on Waqf Act provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

