Kerala High Court Defers Waqf Land Row to Civil Courts

The Kerala High Court recently ruled that it cannot adjudicate the land ownership dispute between the Waqf Board and Munambam village residents, suggesting the issue be addressed in civil courts instead.

Justices Amit Rawal and K V Jayakumar indicated that those facing eviction will receive temporary protection until they file suits in civil court.

This decision follows numerous resident pleas against the Waqf Board's eviction orders and calls for legal clarification on Waqf Act provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)