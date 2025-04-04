Eviction Drive in Assam's Kamrup Clears Encroached Land Once More

An eviction drive aimed at reclaiming government land from encroachers was carried out in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district, according to an official statement. On Friday, approximately 30 semi-permanent structures in the Kachutali area, adjacent to Guwahati, were cleared.

Officials noted that the district previously conducted an eviction in the same area last September to clear over 1,050 bighas of land. That initial phase met with resistance, resulting in violence that left two dead and nearly 40 injured.

The newly encroached land saw no such incidents, as people left with their belongings peacefully. Affected primarily were Bengali-speaking Muslims, who claimed they moved there due to river erosion. The state plans to relocate the 10th Assam Police battalion to the area for tribal land protection and urban expansion.

