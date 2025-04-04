Left Menu

Eviction Drive in Assam's Kamrup Clears Encroached Land Once More

An eviction drive was conducted in Assam's Kamrup district to remove encroachments on government land. This follows a similar eviction last year that resulted in violence. Around 30 structures were cleared, impacting mostly Bengali-speaking Muslims. The state government plans to relocate the 10th Assam Police battalion to the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An eviction drive aimed at reclaiming government land from encroachers was carried out in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district, according to an official statement. On Friday, approximately 30 semi-permanent structures in the Kachutali area, adjacent to Guwahati, were cleared.

Officials noted that the district previously conducted an eviction in the same area last September to clear over 1,050 bighas of land. That initial phase met with resistance, resulting in violence that left two dead and nearly 40 injured.

The newly encroached land saw no such incidents, as people left with their belongings peacefully. Affected primarily were Bengali-speaking Muslims, who claimed they moved there due to river erosion. The state plans to relocate the 10th Assam Police battalion to the area for tribal land protection and urban expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

