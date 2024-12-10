Left Menu

U.S. Targets Chinese Firms Over Human Rights Breaches

The U.S. Commerce Department has added Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd. and Beijing Zhongdun Security Technology Group Co., Ltd. to its trade restriction list. This move, in line with President Biden's stance, alleges these firms enable human rights violations, focusing on surveillance of ethnic and religious minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:30 IST
The United States intensifies its stance against Chinese firms with the addition of two companies to its trade restriction list, citing their involvement in human rights violations. President Joe Biden maintains pressure on Beijing as his administration nears its end.

The Commerce Department officially listed Zhejiang Uniview Technologies and Beijing Zhongdun Security Technology Group for their roles in advancing high-tech surveillance against Uyghurs and other minority groups. This addition implies these firms aid China's public security operations, leading to significant rights breaches.

Neither company could be reached for comment. The entity list, previously employed to penalize China's Hikvision in 2019, places substantial export licensing barriers on targeted companies, affecting American suppliers. Beyond China, entities in Russia and Myanmar also faced similar restrictions this Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

