U.S. Targets Chinese Firms Over Human Rights Breaches
The U.S. Commerce Department has added Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd. and Beijing Zhongdun Security Technology Group Co., Ltd. to its trade restriction list. This move, in line with President Biden's stance, alleges these firms enable human rights violations, focusing on surveillance of ethnic and religious minorities.
The United States intensifies its stance against Chinese firms with the addition of two companies to its trade restriction list, citing their involvement in human rights violations. President Joe Biden maintains pressure on Beijing as his administration nears its end.
The Commerce Department officially listed Zhejiang Uniview Technologies and Beijing Zhongdun Security Technology Group for their roles in advancing high-tech surveillance against Uyghurs and other minority groups. This addition implies these firms aid China's public security operations, leading to significant rights breaches.
Neither company could be reached for comment. The entity list, previously employed to penalize China's Hikvision in 2019, places substantial export licensing barriers on targeted companies, affecting American suppliers. Beyond China, entities in Russia and Myanmar also faced similar restrictions this Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UNDP and KNPA Strengthen Global Efforts Against Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence
Hiveloop Technology's Loss Narrows Amid Revenue Decline
Vatican Embraces Technology for Holy Year Pilgrimage
BIS Advances Standards for Medical Devices and Assistive Technology to Boost Innovation and Patient Safety
CEA Recognizes Surface Hydrokinetic Turbine Technology to Boost Renewable Energy Growth