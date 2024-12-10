Left Menu

Coast Guard Nabs Bangladeshi Vessels in Indian Waters

The Coast Guard intercepted two Bangladeshi vessels with 78 crew members fishing in Indian waters. The vessels, FV Laila-2 and FV Meghna-5, were found near the International Maritime Boundary Line. Both are facing legal actions for violating maritime laws.

The Indian Coast Guard, in a significant maritime operation on Tuesday, intercepted two Bangladeshi fishing vessels allegedly operating within Indian waters, as per an official statement.

Identified as FV Laila-2 and FV Meghna-5, the vessels were traced near the International Maritime Boundary Line during routine patrols by the Coast Guard ship 'Amogh'. It was discovered that 78 crew members were involved in unauthorized fishing activities.

Upon seizure, approximately 160 tons of fish were found aboard the vessels, which were then brought to Paradip, Odisha. Legal actions under the Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981, are being coordinated with relevant authorities including the Ministry of External Affairs.

