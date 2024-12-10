Left Menu

Patna's Modern Marvel: New Collectorate Building Unveiled

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has inaugurated the new Patna Collectorate building, a modern five-story structure along the Ganga. The complex, which consolidates various district administration offices, was approved in 2018 with construction costing Rs 186.42 crore and opened despite initial public outcry over demolishing the old building.

Patna | Updated: 10-12-2024
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the new Patna Collectorate, an architectural marvel stretching over 10 acres by the Ganga, on Tuesday. The state-of-the-art, five-storey structure consolidates district administration offices, streamlining public service operations.

During the ceremony, Kumar emphasized the importance of resolving public issues swiftly and transparently. After inspecting the premises, he noted the historical significance of the preserved Tuscan columns from the old Dutch-period building and appreciated Gandhi's maxims inscribed within the new facility.

Despite initial public opposition and Supreme Court intervention, the Rs 186.42 crore project, approved in 2018, signifies progress. The inauguration saw dignitaries such as Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha and Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena in attendance.

