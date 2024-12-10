Left Menu

Poland Demands Inquiry into Devastation of Monuments in Russia

The Polish government is urging Russian authorities to investigate the destruction of monuments dedicated to Polish Home Army soldiers in Yogla, eastern Russia. These monuments hold historical significance as they are situated on graves of those who died during repression. Tensions between Poland and Russia remain high.

Updated: 10-12-2024 20:53 IST
The Polish foreign ministry announced on Tuesday its intention to send a note to Russian authorities, demanding a probe into the destruction of monuments that commemorated Polish Home Army soldiers in the eastern Russian town of Yogla.

The ministry highlighted the historical significance of these monuments, which stand on the graves of individuals who perished due to hunger, exhaustion, repression, and disease. These sites trace back to former prisons and gulags where people, including Polish soldiers, were sent during turbulent times.

Poland awaits a response from Russia regarding the launching of an inquiry and potential punishment for those responsible. Relations between the two countries have been strained further since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

