Israel's Strategic Moves on Syrian Border

Israel has initiated a 'sterile defence zone' along the line between Syria and Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. This move aims to prevent the establishment and organization of terror in Syria without a permanent military presence. Israel's actions are a response to perceived threats from Syrian territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has taken steps to increase its security measures by ordering the establishment of a 'sterile defence zone' along the Syrian border. This zone, which aims to prevent terrorist activities, will be enforced without establishing a permanent Israeli military presence.

Defence Minister Israel Katz emphasized the necessity of this action against threats to the state. Israeli forces remain in the demilitarized buffer zone and some additional locations, amidst recent airstrikes targeting Syrian military assets.

Despite reports of deeper incursions into Syrian territory, military spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani clarified that Israeli forces are not advancing towards Damascus and are solely focused on securing borders and safeguarding national security interests.

