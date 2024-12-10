Left Menu

Israel Enforces 'Sterile Defense Zone' in Southern Syria

Israel establishes 'sterile defense zone' in southern Syria to prevent terror organizations from gaining ground. The operation, devoid of a permanent Israeli presence, aims to secure the border with the Golan Heights amid regional tensions. Israeli strikes focus on Syrian military targets posing potential threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:01 IST
Israel Enforces 'Sterile Defense Zone' in Southern Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has ordered the creation of a 'sterile defense zone' in southern Syria, intended to prevent the rise of terror organizations without maintaining a permanent Israeli presence. The move is an effort to secure the border along the Golan Heights, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Tuesday.

During a visit to a naval base in Haifa, Katz emphasized Israel's commitment to thwart any threats to its security from Syria. A military spokesperson clarified that, despite Syrian reports, Israeli forces have not advanced significantly into Syrian territory and are focused on protecting Israel's borders.

Israel, which recently agreed to a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, continues to target Syrian military equipment to prevent it from falling into hostile hands. The intervention comes amid uncertainty about Israeli military advancements beyond the demilitarized buffer zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024