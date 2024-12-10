Israel Enforces 'Sterile Defense Zone' in Southern Syria
Israel establishes 'sterile defense zone' in southern Syria to prevent terror organizations from gaining ground. The operation, devoid of a permanent Israeli presence, aims to secure the border with the Golan Heights amid regional tensions. Israeli strikes focus on Syrian military targets posing potential threats.
Israel has ordered the creation of a 'sterile defense zone' in southern Syria, intended to prevent the rise of terror organizations without maintaining a permanent Israeli presence. The move is an effort to secure the border along the Golan Heights, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Tuesday.
During a visit to a naval base in Haifa, Katz emphasized Israel's commitment to thwart any threats to its security from Syria. A military spokesperson clarified that, despite Syrian reports, Israeli forces have not advanced significantly into Syrian territory and are focused on protecting Israel's borders.
Israel, which recently agreed to a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, continues to target Syrian military equipment to prevent it from falling into hostile hands. The intervention comes amid uncertainty about Israeli military advancements beyond the demilitarized buffer zone.
