Delhi Schools Face Fresh Hoax Bomb Threat: Police Launch Investigation

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) after over 40 schools in the capital received an alarming hoax bomb threat email. The email demanded USD 30,000 from the schools, according to official sources.

In the early hours of Monday, 44 schools were hit with the hoax email, which claimed to have planted multiple bombs that could cause significant injury, though not much structural damage. By the end of the day, the threats were declared false, but the police had set forth an inquiry.

The New Delhi Range of the Special Cell, an anti-terror division, took immediate legal action under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities contacted Google to trace the IP address of the sender, presumed to have used a VPN to hide their identity. This incident follows a similar threat sent in May that remains unsolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)