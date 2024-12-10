Delhi Schools Face Fresh Hoax Bomb Threat: Police Launch Investigation
More than 40 schools in Delhi received a bomb threat e-mail demanding $30,000, later declared a hoax. Police registered an FIR and reached out to Google for the sender's IP address. The message, sent via VPN, has led to a criminal investigation by the anti-terror unit.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) after over 40 schools in the capital received an alarming hoax bomb threat email. The email demanded USD 30,000 from the schools, according to official sources.
In the early hours of Monday, 44 schools were hit with the hoax email, which claimed to have planted multiple bombs that could cause significant injury, though not much structural damage. By the end of the day, the threats were declared false, but the police had set forth an inquiry.
The New Delhi Range of the Special Cell, an anti-terror division, took immediate legal action under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities contacted Google to trace the IP address of the sender, presumed to have used a VPN to hide their identity. This incident follows a similar threat sent in May that remains unsolved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Two dead, five injured as explosion wrecks three houses in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city: police.
Police Action Sparks Controversy Amid Farmers' Protest
Delhi Police Nabs Nandu Gang Sharpshooters in Morning Encounter
Jaipur Police Nab Bishnoi Gang Affiliates: Illegal Weapons Seized
Blast Rocks Chandigarh Restaurant, Police Probe Underway