Left Menu

Tension Rises in Beed: Maratha Leader's Abduction Spurs Protests

A village head, Santosh Deshmukh, was abducted and murdered in Maharashtra, escalating tensions among Maratha communities. Protesters blocked roads, demanding justice and the arrests of the culprits. Police arrested two individuals and initiated an investigation, while community leaders sought a CBI probe into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:19 IST
Tension Rises in Beed: Maratha Leader's Abduction Spurs Protests
  • Country:
  • India

A horrifying incident has rattled Beed district in Maharashtra, where a village head was abducted and killed, inciting protests across the region.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has joined the agitation, calling for strict action against those responsible for the death of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

The authorities have apprehended two suspects in connection with Deshmukh's murder, while community leaders demand further investigation to bring all perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024