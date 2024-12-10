Tension Rises in Beed: Maratha Leader's Abduction Spurs Protests

A horrifying incident has rattled Beed district in Maharashtra, where a village head was abducted and killed, inciting protests across the region.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has joined the agitation, calling for strict action against those responsible for the death of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

The authorities have apprehended two suspects in connection with Deshmukh's murder, while community leaders demand further investigation to bring all perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)