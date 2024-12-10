Tension Rises in Beed: Maratha Leader's Abduction Spurs Protests
A village head, Santosh Deshmukh, was abducted and murdered in Maharashtra, escalating tensions among Maratha communities. Protesters blocked roads, demanding justice and the arrests of the culprits. Police arrested two individuals and initiated an investigation, while community leaders sought a CBI probe into the incident.
Updated: 10-12-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A horrifying incident has rattled Beed district in Maharashtra, where a village head was abducted and killed, inciting protests across the region.
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has joined the agitation, calling for strict action against those responsible for the death of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.
The authorities have apprehended two suspects in connection with Deshmukh's murder, while community leaders demand further investigation to bring all perpetrators to justice.
