Left Menu

South Korea in Turmoil: Martial Law and Political Power Struggles

South Korea witnessed a controversial imposition of martial law for the first time in over 40 years, leading to political turbulence. Allegations against President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun for rebellion and power abuse have surfaced. A special investigation has been initiated amid domestic outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:23 IST
South Korea in Turmoil: Martial Law and Political Power Struggles
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea finds itself in the throes of a political crisis after martial law was imposed briefly last week, triggering widespread protests and investigations. Former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun has been arrested, accused of conspiring with President Yoon Suk Yeol and others in a plot deemed rebellious.

The martial law, the first in decades, was established for just six hours but caused a significant uproar prompting legal action and possible impeachment proceedings against Yoon. Both domestic and international observers are watching as South Korea navigates this political upheaval.

A special counsel has been appointed to investigate the events, with critics arguing that the martial law lacked constitutional grounds. The South Korean opposition moves toward impeachment, possibly altering the country's political landscape dramatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024