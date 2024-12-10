South Korea in Turmoil: Martial Law and Political Power Struggles

South Korea finds itself in the throes of a political crisis after martial law was imposed briefly last week, triggering widespread protests and investigations. Former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun has been arrested, accused of conspiring with President Yoon Suk Yeol and others in a plot deemed rebellious.

The martial law, the first in decades, was established for just six hours but caused a significant uproar prompting legal action and possible impeachment proceedings against Yoon. Both domestic and international observers are watching as South Korea navigates this political upheaval.

A special counsel has been appointed to investigate the events, with critics arguing that the martial law lacked constitutional grounds. The South Korean opposition moves toward impeachment, possibly altering the country's political landscape dramatically.

