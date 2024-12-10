UN Condemns Territory Violations in Syria
The United Nations, led by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, opposes any breach of Syria's territorial integrity, including recent Israeli strikes. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric emphasized Syria's critical juncture and called for respect for its sovereignty.
In a strong statement, the United Nations has voiced its opposition to any violations of Syria's territorial integrity. This comes in light of recent strikes by Israel on Syrian territory, raising concerns about regional tensions.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, through his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, underscored that Syria is at a pivotal moment. He stressed that neighboring countries should refrain from exploiting the situation to encroach on Syrian land.
Dujarric highlighted that the international community must show support for Syria's sovereignty, urging restraint from further military actions that could destabilize the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
