Sudan Crisis: Civilians Bear Brunt of Escalating Conflict

At least 127 civilians were killed in Sudan due to escalating conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. As ceasefire efforts falter, both sides have intensified attacks on civilian areas. With the world’s attention elsewhere, the humanitarian crisis worsens, affecting millions displaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Sudan, the escalating conflict between the national army and paramilitary forces has claimed at least 127 lives, mostly civilians, just in the span of Monday and Tuesday, according to rights activists.

The prolonged 20-month war has reached a new height of brutality as the army intensifies airstrikes and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) target populated areas, further destabilizing the nation. Ceasefire attempts have collapsed, and global attention is diverted elsewhere, leaving Sudan in turmoil. The army's recent focus on North Darfur has resulted in airstrikes on Kabkabiya, causing numerous casualties.

The humanitarian crisis is dire, with the United Nations reporting over 30 million people in need of aid and about 12 million displaced. This escalation underscores the urgent need for international intervention to mitigate suffering and restore peace in the region.

