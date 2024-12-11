Prosecutors Propose Unique Resolution to Preserve Trump's Conviction Amid Legal Deadlock

In a groundbreaking move, prosecutors have recommended that a judge uphold President-elect Donald Trump's criminal conviction without advancing the case further. This proposal, made public by the Manhattan district attorney's office, aims to maintain the verdict while avoiding a protracted legal battle or sentencing.

The suggested approach involves treating Trump's case similarly to scenarios where the defendant dies, effectively pausing the case indefinitely while preserving the conviction. This unique legal maneuver underscores the delicate balance between respecting a jury's decision and sidestepping significant disruptions to Trump's upcoming presidential term.

As legal teams weigh their options, Manhattan's Judge Juan M. Merchan holds the pivotal decision on how to proceed, considering Trump's legal challenges and upcoming return to the White House. Meanwhile, Trump's defense is vigorously pushing for a complete dismissal, citing political motivations behind the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)