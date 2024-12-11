Left Menu

Rapid Response: India Evacuates Citizens Amid Syrian Turmoil

India successfully evacuated 75 nationals from Syria following a rebel overthrow of President Assad's regime. This operation was conducted via coordination between Indian embassies in Damascus and Beirut after assessing Syria's security situation. The evacuees included Indian pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir stranded in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 00:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India swiftly evacuated 75 citizens from Syria Tuesday, in a coordinated effort led by Indian embassies in Damascus and Beirut, following the rapid downfall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime.

This timely operation came after thorough assessments of the security situation by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which emphasized the critical priority placed on ensuring the safety of Indian nationals abroad.

Among the evacuees were 44 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir. They had been caught up in Syria's turmoil, finding refuge only after reaching Lebanon. MEA reassured that remaining Indians in Syria would be guided by the embassy while proffering hope for a peaceful Syrian political resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

