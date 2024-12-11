Rapid Response: India Evacuates Citizens Amid Syrian Turmoil

India swiftly evacuated 75 citizens from Syria Tuesday, in a coordinated effort led by Indian embassies in Damascus and Beirut, following the rapid downfall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime.

This timely operation came after thorough assessments of the security situation by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which emphasized the critical priority placed on ensuring the safety of Indian nationals abroad.

Among the evacuees were 44 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir. They had been caught up in Syria's turmoil, finding refuge only after reaching Lebanon. MEA reassured that remaining Indians in Syria would be guided by the embassy while proffering hope for a peaceful Syrian political resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)