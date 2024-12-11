Left Menu

Sydney's Troubling Rise in Antisemitic Attacks: Community in Fear

Recent antisemitic attacks in Sydney have raised alarms in Australia. A car was torched and properties vandalized, with such incidents reportedly on the rise. Authorities and Jewish communities are critical of the government's response, highlighting concerns about safety and the influence of international conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 05:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 05:35 IST
Sydney's Troubling Rise in Antisemitic Attacks: Community in Fear
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A spate of antisemitic attacks has rocked Sydney, causing widespread concern among the city's Jewish community. Just days after an arson attempt on a Melbourne synagogue, a car was set ablaze, and two properties were defiled with anti-Israel graffiti in a Sydney suburb with a significant Jewish population.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has denounced the incident as an 'outrage' and has promised to meet with an antisemitism task force for further briefing. The incident is being treated not just as vandalism, but as an attack designed to incite hatred, raising critical discussions on government protection measures.

With reports indicating a significant rise in anti-Jewish incidents over the past year, Jewish organizations are pressuring the Australian government to enhance its commitment to ensuring community safety. Australian and Israeli officials continue to exchange terse words over handling these incidences and broader issues of regional conflict influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024