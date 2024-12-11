Sydney's Troubling Rise in Antisemitic Attacks: Community in Fear

A spate of antisemitic attacks has rocked Sydney, causing widespread concern among the city's Jewish community. Just days after an arson attempt on a Melbourne synagogue, a car was set ablaze, and two properties were defiled with anti-Israel graffiti in a Sydney suburb with a significant Jewish population.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has denounced the incident as an 'outrage' and has promised to meet with an antisemitism task force for further briefing. The incident is being treated not just as vandalism, but as an attack designed to incite hatred, raising critical discussions on government protection measures.

With reports indicating a significant rise in anti-Jewish incidents over the past year, Jewish organizations are pressuring the Australian government to enhance its commitment to ensuring community safety. Australian and Israeli officials continue to exchange terse words over handling these incidences and broader issues of regional conflict influence.

