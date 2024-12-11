South Korean Presidential Office Raided Amid Insurrection Probe

In a significant development, South Korean police have conducted a raid on the presidential office, according to a report by Yonhap news agency on Wednesday. The move is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged insurrection.

The investigation focuses on Yoon, who faces serious accusations related to the imposition of martial law for a brief period.

Despite these grave charges, Yoon has neither been arrested nor questioned by the authorities thus far, signaling ongoing deliberations within the investigative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)