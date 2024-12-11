China's Firm Stance on Taiwan: A Sovereignty Discourse

In a firm declaration, China's Taiwan Affairs Office announced on Wednesday a stringent approach to Taiwan's 'separatist' factions, particularly those allying with external entities to push for independence.

Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian asserted during a routine press briefing in Beijing that China remains committed to deploying necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This stance also aims to sustain the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, against the backdrop of continuous Chinese military activities encircling Taiwan.

