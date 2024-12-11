China's Firm Stance on Taiwan: A Sovereignty Discourse
China's Taiwan Affairs Office has reiterated its resolve to curb Taiwan's 'separatist' activities in collaboration with external forces. The government emphasizes defending national sovereignty and maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait, amidst ongoing military movements in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-12-2024 08:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 08:26 IST
- Country:
- China
In a firm declaration, China's Taiwan Affairs Office announced on Wednesday a stringent approach to Taiwan's 'separatist' factions, particularly those allying with external entities to push for independence.
Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian asserted during a routine press briefing in Beijing that China remains committed to deploying necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
This stance also aims to sustain the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, against the backdrop of continuous Chinese military activities encircling Taiwan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Taiwan
- sovereignty
- separatist
- independence
- military
- stability
- Taiwan Strait
- Zhu Fenglian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Leaked Audios Expose Brazil Military Coup Discussion
Weight Gain Scheme to Dodge Military Duty: A South Korean Case
Ukrainian Military Successfully Downs Record Number of Russian Drones
V-P Dhankhar quotes Ambedkar, says our independence will be jeopardised if parties place creed above country.
Tensions Rise: China's Military Monitors US Naval Activity in Taiwan Strait