Manipur's Crackdown on Illegal Poppy Cultivation

In a significant crackdown on illegal poppy cultivation, 45 acres were destroyed by authorities in Manipur's Ukhrul district, confirming the state's dedication to its ongoing war on drugs.

The coordinated operation, which took place in the Mapithel hill range, involved a team from the Ukhrul police, BSF, the forest department, and the district administration. Two individuals, Letkhohao Haokip and Hegou Khongsai, were arrested at the site for their participation in the illicit activity, according to officials.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh commended the team via a post on X, reinforcing the government's commitment to tackling drug-related issues in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)