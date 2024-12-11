Left Menu

Court Blocks Dreamers' Health Coverage in 19 States

A federal judge halted health insurance for Dreamers in 19 states, blocking a Biden administration rule under the Affordable Care Act. The decision, prompted by Republican attorneys general, raises concerns over costs and immigrants' eligibility for federal benefits. The rule's legality will be debated in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bismarck | Updated: 11-12-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 09:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has ruled to temporarily block Dreamers, young adult immigrants, from accessing health insurance through the Affordable Care Act's public marketplace in 19 US states. This decision presents a challenge to the Biden administration's efforts to aid immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

Judge Daniel Traynor, appointed by Trump, issued this order from North Dakota, following a lawsuit against the policy. The order stops an initiative that could have allowed 147,000 immigrants to enroll for coverage. It will remain effective until the issue proceeds to trial, impacting states where Republican attorneys general resisted complying with the policy, citing fiscal concerns and legal prohibitions on benefits for illegal immigrants.

The provision, designed by the US Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has sparked controversy, as GOP officials argue it incentivizes illegal residency. While Biden's administration aims to redefine legal residency status for immigrants, opponents see it as excessive executive overreach. The legal battle continues as both sides wait for further court developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

