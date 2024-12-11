South Africa's G20 Presidency: Leading with Solidarity and Sustainability

South Africa, under the leadership of Minister Ronald Lamola, has taken on the G20 Presidency with a strong commitment to furthering global goals through solidarity and sustainability. This announcement was made during the inaugural G20 Sherpas meeting.

The presidency will focus on critical issues such as disaster resilience, debt sustainability for low-income countries, and mobilizing finance for a just energy transition. The approach emphasizes partnerships across sectors to confront the challenges faced by the world today.

Ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in 2025, South Africa plans to hold over 130 meetings and establish initiatives that aim to promote inclusive economic growth and strengthen multilateral institutions in line with Agenda 2063 of the African Union.

