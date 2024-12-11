Left Menu

Tragedy in Zaporizhzhia: Rising Toll from Missile Strike

A recent Russian missile strike destroyed a clinic in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, resulting in six fatalities and 22 injuries. Four individuals remain trapped beneath the rubble. The incident underscores ongoing tensions and the urgent need for advanced air defense systems, as highlighted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Updated: 11-12-2024 11:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating event, a Russian missile strike hit a clinic in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, increasing the death toll to six, with four individuals still trapped under debris. The regional governor confirmed 22 injuries from the attack.

Efforts by emergency services continue, as two women were rescued from the rubble overnight. Visuals on Telegram highlight the intense rescue operations ongoing amidst the destruction.

The incident is part of regular airstrikes by Russia aimed at crippling Ukrainian infrastructure. Calls from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for more Patriot air defense systems reflect the dire need for enhanced protection of Ukrainian airspace.

