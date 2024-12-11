Tragedy in Zaporizhzhia: Rising Toll from Missile Strike

In a devastating event, a Russian missile strike hit a clinic in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, increasing the death toll to six, with four individuals still trapped under debris. The regional governor confirmed 22 injuries from the attack.

Efforts by emergency services continue, as two women were rescued from the rubble overnight. Visuals on Telegram highlight the intense rescue operations ongoing amidst the destruction.

The incident is part of regular airstrikes by Russia aimed at crippling Ukrainian infrastructure. Calls from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for more Patriot air defense systems reflect the dire need for enhanced protection of Ukrainian airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)