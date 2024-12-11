Left Menu

AAP Demands Judicial Probe into Goa Cash-for-Jobs Scam

The Aam Aadmi Party is calling for a judicial probe into a cash-for-jobs scam in Goa, alleging BJP involvement. They claim that an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate is unlikely to yield results. Several arrests have been made in relation to the scam, which has defrauded government job seekers.

The Aam Aadmi Party has called for a judicial investigation into the cash-for-jobs scam in Goa, citing concerns over the effectiveness of an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). According to AAP, a probe by the ED would be fruitless as it is viewed as an extension of the ruling BJP.

Several arrests have been made by the Goa police concerning this scam, which has seen numerous government job aspirants duped into paying hefty sums with the promise of employment. AAP's Goa president, Amit Palekar, alleged that some BJP members were complicit, prompting their demand for a judicial inquiry.

Despite claims from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of an ongoing unbiased investigation, apprehensions remain high. The controversy highlights the broader issue of corruption, as multiple complaints have emerged from job seekers who were coaxed into paying large amounts under false pretenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

