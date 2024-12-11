Abduction and Murder Mystery: Arrests Made in BJP MLC's Uncle Case

In a shocking turn of events, four individuals have been detained in connection with the abduction and murder of Satish Wagh, the uncle of BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar, according to the police statement released on Wednesday.

Wagh, aged 55, was forcibly taken during his morning walk near Shewalwadi Chowk in Pune. Tragically, he was found dead later that day, approximately 40 kilometers away on the Pune-Solapur Highway, with multiple injuries suggesting a violent end.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has confirmed the arrest of the mastermind who orchestrated the crime and the three men who executed the kidnapping. Initial investigations indicate that personal vendettas were at the heart of this brutal crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)