Left Menu

Abduction and Murder Mystery: Arrests Made in BJP MLC's Uncle Case

Four individuals have been arrested for the abduction and murder of BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle, Satish Wagh. The crime appears to have been motivated by personal enmity. Wagh was kidnapped in Pune and found dead on the Pune-Solapur Highway. The police have apprehended those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:38 IST
Abduction and Murder Mystery: Arrests Made in BJP MLC's Uncle Case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, four individuals have been detained in connection with the abduction and murder of Satish Wagh, the uncle of BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar, according to the police statement released on Wednesday.

Wagh, aged 55, was forcibly taken during his morning walk near Shewalwadi Chowk in Pune. Tragically, he was found dead later that day, approximately 40 kilometers away on the Pune-Solapur Highway, with multiple injuries suggesting a violent end.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has confirmed the arrest of the mastermind who orchestrated the crime and the three men who executed the kidnapping. Initial investigations indicate that personal vendettas were at the heart of this brutal crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024