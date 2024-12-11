Left Menu

Police Capture Key Suspect in Tragic Child Murder

The main suspect, Kaif, in the murder of eight-year-old Afia has been apprehended following a shootout with police in Meerut. Injured during the altercation, Kaif is receiving hospital treatment. He was allegedly involved in a feud between two factions leading to Afia's death.

The prime suspect in the murder case of an eight-year-old girl has been apprehended after a police encounter left him injured, officials stated on Wednesday.

Authorities reported that the shootout occurred late on Tuesday night in the Sardhana area of Meerut.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Kaif, was spotted during a routine police patrol near a canal track in Kaland village. When asked to halt, he allegedly fired at the police, prompting them to return fire. Kaif sustained a leg injury as a result and was subsequently arrested, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra. The accused was involved in the December 1 murder of eight-year-old Afia, amidst a feud between two local factions, noted Mishra.

Police offered a reward of Rs 25,000 for Kaif's capture. A country-made pistol, a spent cartridge, and a live bullet were recovered from him. The murder occurred when faction member Mashroof and his associates reportedly attacked the home of rival Tehseen, indiscriminately firing shots. Tehseen escaped, but his niece, Afia, was tragically killed in the melee. Mishra added that Mashroof was arrested on December 4 after a similar police encounter, part of the ongoing murder investigation with several suspects still at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

