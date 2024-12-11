Left Menu

Crackdown on Land Mafias: A Promise of Justice

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to remove land encroachments affecting the poor, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards land mafias. During a Janata Darshan, he assured victims of swift justice, stressing stringent legal actions against offenders while safeguarding the weak and poor.

Updated: 11-12-2024 14:45 IST
  • India

In a decisive move against land mafias, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday instructed officials to remove encroachments targeting the poor and enforce stringent legal actions against the perpetrators.

During the Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath reiterated a zero-tolerance policy, asserting that those exploiting the weak will face unwavering legal consequences.

Amidst public concerns, particularly from women, over land grabbing by criminals, the Chief Minister pledged that the government would ensure justice for every victim, with officials mandated to identify and penalize illegal occupiers.

