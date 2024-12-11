Russia remains focused on the security of its military installations and diplomatic outposts in Syria, as emphasized by the Kremlin on Wednesday. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov communicated that Moscow is in continual dialogue with Syrian leaders and anticipates a stabilization of circumstances within the country.

Key to Russia's strategic interests, the nation operates a significant air base in Latakia and a naval facility in Tartous. The latter serves as Russia's sole repair and resupply point in the Mediterranean region.

Syria serves as a crucial transit hub for Russian military activities, especially for contractors traveling between Africa and Russia. As tensions persist, Russia's diplomatic efforts aim at preserving this pivotal position in the region.

