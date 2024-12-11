Left Menu

Safeguarding Russian Assets in Syria: A Strategic Imperative

The Kremlin prioritizes the security of its military bases and diplomatic missions in Syria, emphasizing the significance of stability. Russia maintains crucial air and naval bases in Syria, essential for its operations in Africa and the Mediterranean. Moscow continues diplomatic engagement with Syrian authorities to uphold regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:02 IST
Russia remains focused on the security of its military installations and diplomatic outposts in Syria, as emphasized by the Kremlin on Wednesday. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov communicated that Moscow is in continual dialogue with Syrian leaders and anticipates a stabilization of circumstances within the country.

Key to Russia's strategic interests, the nation operates a significant air base in Latakia and a naval facility in Tartous. The latter serves as Russia's sole repair and resupply point in the Mediterranean region.

Syria serves as a crucial transit hub for Russian military activities, especially for contractors traveling between Africa and Russia. As tensions persist, Russia's diplomatic efforts aim at preserving this pivotal position in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

