Chouhan's Call for 'One Nation, One Election': A Solution to Development Hurdles?

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has voiced a call for synchronized elections to mitigate ongoing developmental challenges posed by frequent electoral cycles.

Speaking at the International Gita festival in Kurukshetra, Chouhan emphasized that the continual preparation for elections detracts from the nation's development efforts led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chouhan stressed that constant elections disrupt public welfare initiatives, suggesting that a constitutional amendment is necessary to facilitate simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, thereby conserving resources and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)