Chouhan's Call for 'One Nation, One Election': A Solution to Development Hurdles?
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan advocates for simultaneous elections to counteract the hindrances posed by frequent polls. Addressing an event during the International Gita festival, he argued that the constant election cycles impede India's development and public welfare initiatives, suggesting constitutional amendments to streamline the process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has voiced a call for synchronized elections to mitigate ongoing developmental challenges posed by frequent electoral cycles.
Speaking at the International Gita festival in Kurukshetra, Chouhan emphasized that the continual preparation for elections detracts from the nation's development efforts led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chouhan stressed that constant elections disrupt public welfare initiatives, suggesting that a constitutional amendment is necessary to facilitate simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, thereby conserving resources and progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development
Epsilon S Engine Disaster: Flames and Smoke Rock Japanese Rocket Development
UNICEF Drives Expansion of Neuro-Developmental Clinics in West Bengal
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Full Support for Andhra Pradesh’s Agricultural and Rural Development Initiatives
Haryana's Ambitious Clean Air Project: A Blueprint for Sustainable Development