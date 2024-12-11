Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air Force Sergeant's Untimely Death On-Duty

An Air Force sergeant, identified as Javeer Singh from Haryana, took his life while on duty by shooting himself with his service weapon. Fellow soldiers discovered him after being alerted by the gunshot. Authorities are investigating the incident as colleagues noted he appeared stressed in recent days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:06 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Air Force Sergeant's Untimely Death On-Duty
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

An Air Force sergeant took his life on duty, using his service weapon in the early hours of Wednesday, police have reported.

The sergeant, named Javeer Singh and aged 36, hailed from Bhiwani in Haryana. He shot himself in the head around 2 a.m. An official from the Gittikhadan police station clarified.

The gunshot noise alerted colleagues at the Maintenance Command Center in Vayusena Nagar, leading them to find Singh in a pool of blood. Authorities sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination, while an investigation into the incident continues. Colleagues informed police that Singh exhibited signs of stress in the days preceding the tragedy, but the explicit cause of suicide remains undetermined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024