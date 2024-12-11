Tragedy Strikes: Air Force Sergeant's Untimely Death On-Duty

An Air Force sergeant took his life on duty, using his service weapon in the early hours of Wednesday, police have reported.

The sergeant, named Javeer Singh and aged 36, hailed from Bhiwani in Haryana. He shot himself in the head around 2 a.m. An official from the Gittikhadan police station clarified.

The gunshot noise alerted colleagues at the Maintenance Command Center in Vayusena Nagar, leading them to find Singh in a pool of blood. Authorities sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination, while an investigation into the incident continues. Colleagues informed police that Singh exhibited signs of stress in the days preceding the tragedy, but the explicit cause of suicide remains undetermined.

(With inputs from agencies.)