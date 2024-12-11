Left Menu

Fadnavis Appoints Rameshwar Naik as CM's Relief Fund Head

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has named Rameshwar Naik as the head of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, succeeding Mangesh Chivte. Naik previously led the medical aid cell under Fadnavis as deputy CM. The fund aids those impacted by natural disasters, accidental deaths, or serious illnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:54 IST
Fadnavis Appoints Rameshwar Naik as CM's Relief Fund Head
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appointed Rameshwar Naik to lead the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, a significant administrative shift.

Naik replaces Mangesh Chivte, who was closely associated with former CM Eknath Shinde. Chivte was appointed after Shinde's election in June 2022.

Previously, Naik managed the medical aid division when Fadnavis served as deputy CM. The Relief Fund is crucial, providing vital support to families affected by natural disasters, accidents, or severe illnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024