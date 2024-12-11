Fadnavis Appoints Rameshwar Naik as CM's Relief Fund Head
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has named Rameshwar Naik as the head of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, succeeding Mangesh Chivte. Naik previously led the medical aid cell under Fadnavis as deputy CM. The fund aids those impacted by natural disasters, accidental deaths, or serious illnesses.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appointed Rameshwar Naik to lead the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, a significant administrative shift.
Naik replaces Mangesh Chivte, who was closely associated with former CM Eknath Shinde. Chivte was appointed after Shinde's election in June 2022.
Previously, Naik managed the medical aid division when Fadnavis served as deputy CM. The Relief Fund is crucial, providing vital support to families affected by natural disasters, accidents, or severe illnesses.
