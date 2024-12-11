Fadnavis Appoints Rameshwar Naik as CM's Relief Fund Head

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appointed Rameshwar Naik to lead the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, a significant administrative shift.

Naik replaces Mangesh Chivte, who was closely associated with former CM Eknath Shinde. Chivte was appointed after Shinde's election in June 2022.

Previously, Naik managed the medical aid division when Fadnavis served as deputy CM. The Relief Fund is crucial, providing vital support to families affected by natural disasters, accidents, or severe illnesses.

