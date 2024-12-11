Tragic Discovery: 5-Year-Old's Body Found in Bhiwandi Well

In a heart-wrenching incident, the body of a five-year-old boy was discovered in a well in Bhiwandi town earlier this week, according to local police authorities.

The deceased, identified as Mohammad Ali Adil Momin, lived in the Bangalpura area. His lifeless form was found floating in the well around 3 am on Tuesday.

Upon discovery, fire service personnel promptly retrieved the child's body. The police are currently awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)