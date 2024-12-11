Tragic Discovery: 5-Year-Old's Body Found in Bhiwandi Well
The tragic discovery of a five-year-old boy, identified as Mohammad Ali Adil Momin, was made in a well in Bhiwandi. Authorities reported that the boy's body was found floating and later retrieved by fire service personnel. The police are now awaiting the autopsy report before proceeding further.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident, the body of a five-year-old boy was discovered in a well in Bhiwandi town earlier this week, according to local police authorities.
The deceased, identified as Mohammad Ali Adil Momin, lived in the Bangalpura area. His lifeless form was found floating in the well around 3 am on Tuesday.
Upon discovery, fire service personnel promptly retrieved the child's body. The police are currently awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two dead, five injured as explosion wrecks three houses in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city: police.
Police Action Sparks Controversy Amid Farmers' Protest
Delhi Police Nabs Nandu Gang Sharpshooters in Morning Encounter
Jaipur Police Nab Bishnoi Gang Affiliates: Illegal Weapons Seized
Blast Rocks Chandigarh Restaurant, Police Probe Underway