Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: 5-Year-Old's Body Found in Bhiwandi Well

The tragic discovery of a five-year-old boy, identified as Mohammad Ali Adil Momin, was made in a well in Bhiwandi. Authorities reported that the boy's body was found floating and later retrieved by fire service personnel. The police are now awaiting the autopsy report before proceeding further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:57 IST
Tragic Discovery: 5-Year-Old's Body Found in Bhiwandi Well
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, the body of a five-year-old boy was discovered in a well in Bhiwandi town earlier this week, according to local police authorities.

The deceased, identified as Mohammad Ali Adil Momin, lived in the Bangalpura area. His lifeless form was found floating in the well around 3 am on Tuesday.

Upon discovery, fire service personnel promptly retrieved the child's body. The police are currently awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024