Tensions Escalate: Gaza Under Siege Amid Deadly Airstrikes

In a series of escalating conflicts, Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip have resulted in the death of at least 33 Palestinians, including women and children. The attacks come amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas, with accusations from both sides continuing to fuel the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:00 IST
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas intensified on Wednesday, as Israeli airstrikes claimed the lives of at least 33 Palestinians in various parts of the Gaza Strip. According to medical sources, the majority of deaths occurred in Beit Lahiya, following an airstrike on a residential building.

The Israeli military reported targeting Hamas militants in the region, yet the high number of civilian casualties indicates the severity of the assault. While Israel maintains that the strikes aim to neutralize Hamas activities, Palestinian officials argue that the attacks may be an attempt to create a buffer zone in the northern Gaza region.

Adding to the tension, rocket fire from central Gaza was reported, prompting evacuation orders from Israeli authorities. International officials continue to emphasize the lack of safe zones in the area, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis as the hostilities persist.

