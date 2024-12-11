Left Menu

Dutch Woman Sentenced for Crimes Against Humanity in Islamic State

A Dutch court sentenced 33-year-old Hasna Aarab to 10 years in prison for her involvement with the Islamic State in Syria, including enslaving a Yazidi woman. Despite her claims of innocence, the court emphasized the severity of her crimes against humanity, citing systematic attacks on the Yazidi community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:02 IST
In a landmark ruling, a Dutch court has handed down a 10-year prison sentence to Hasna Aarab, 33, for crimes against humanity. Aarab was convicted for her active role in the enslavement of a Yazidi woman during her time in Syria with the Islamic State.

The court found Aarab guilty of multiple charges, including membership in a terrorist organization and posing a threat to her child's safety. The judges highlighted her participation in a systemic attack on the Yazidi community, reinforcing the grave nature of her actions.

Aarab's sentencing underscores international condemnation of the Islamic State's brutal campaign against the Yazidis, a religious minority persecuted extensively from 2014 to 2017. Her case sheds light on the complexities of global justice efforts for atrocities committed in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

