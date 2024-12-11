Dutch Woman Sentenced for Crimes Against Humanity in Islamic State

In a landmark ruling, a Dutch court has handed down a 10-year prison sentence to Hasna Aarab, 33, for crimes against humanity. Aarab was convicted for her active role in the enslavement of a Yazidi woman during her time in Syria with the Islamic State.

The court found Aarab guilty of multiple charges, including membership in a terrorist organization and posing a threat to her child's safety. The judges highlighted her participation in a systemic attack on the Yazidi community, reinforcing the grave nature of her actions.

Aarab's sentencing underscores international condemnation of the Islamic State's brutal campaign against the Yazidis, a religious minority persecuted extensively from 2014 to 2017. Her case sheds light on the complexities of global justice efforts for atrocities committed in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)