Assam Nabs, Returns Bangladeshi Infiltrators
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest and return of two Bangladeshi infiltrators near the international border. Details about their point of entry were not shared. Identified as Simu Begum and Md Ujjal, they were apprehended and sent back to Bangladesh by Assam Police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:18 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the successful operation of apprehending two Bangladeshi infiltrators who were caught near the international border.
The Chief Minister did not disclose the precise location from where the foreign nationals attempted entry into India, but they were identified as Simu Begum and Md Ujjal.
Assam Police secured their return across the border, reinforcing vigilance along the 267.5 km stretch that the state shares with Bangladesh.
