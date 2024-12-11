Assam Nabs, Returns Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the successful operation of apprehending two Bangladeshi infiltrators who were caught near the international border.

The Chief Minister did not disclose the precise location from where the foreign nationals attempted entry into India, but they were identified as Simu Begum and Md Ujjal.

Assam Police secured their return across the border, reinforcing vigilance along the 267.5 km stretch that the state shares with Bangladesh.

