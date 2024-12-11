Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Action to End Manual Sewer Cleaning in India

The Supreme Court has instructed the Centre to report on efforts to eradicate manual sewer cleaning following failures in compliance with directives. The court emphasizes the humane and technological solutions possible, while highlighting inadequate legal adherence and compensation for those affected, including fatalities and disabilities arising from such work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:33 IST
Supreme Court Demands Action to End Manual Sewer Cleaning in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court has ordered the Centre to present an action-taken report on its directives aimed at eradicating manual sewer cleaning across India. This step follows the court's previous rulings underscoring the need for technological solutions and humane policies.

During the proceedings, the bench, led by Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar, instructed additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati to convene a meeting of the central monitoring committee involving all relevant stakeholders within two weeks.

The court also highlighted alarming statistics submitted by senior advocate K Parameshwar, revealing 40 deaths in 2024 tied to sewer cleaning activities and non-compliance with legal mandates. The matter will be revisited in January 2025, with expectations for substantial progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024