Supreme Court Demands Action to End Manual Sewer Cleaning in India

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court has ordered the Centre to present an action-taken report on its directives aimed at eradicating manual sewer cleaning across India. This step follows the court's previous rulings underscoring the need for technological solutions and humane policies.

During the proceedings, the bench, led by Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar, instructed additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati to convene a meeting of the central monitoring committee involving all relevant stakeholders within two weeks.

The court also highlighted alarming statistics submitted by senior advocate K Parameshwar, revealing 40 deaths in 2024 tied to sewer cleaning activities and non-compliance with legal mandates. The matter will be revisited in January 2025, with expectations for substantial progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)