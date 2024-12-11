Left Menu

First Trial in Darfur War Crimes: Unveiling Atrocities

The ICC's first trial on Sudan's Darfur war crimes focuses on Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, a feared militia leader. Prosecutor Karim Khan argues that Abd-Al-Rahman, who pleaded not guilty, committed crimes like murder and torture. The trial marks a significant legal step and highlights ongoing conflict in Darfur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:51 IST
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has made a compelling case against Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, accused of leading militia operations during Sudan's Darfur conflict two decades ago. Despite his plea of not guilty, the prosecution has presented detailed testimonies pointing to his involvement in widespread atrocities.

During the trial, prosecutors revealed harrowing accounts of mass murder, rape, and destruction attributed to Abd-Al-Rahman's command. This trial is notable as the ICC's first examination of crimes in Darfur, referred by the United Nations Security Council in 2005. There remain outstanding warrants for other Sudanese officials, including ex-president Omar al-Bashir, on genocide counts.

The Darfur conflict began with a rebellion against Sudan's government by mostly non-Arab groups. In response, the government unleashed Arab militias, leading to what the U.S. and human rights organizations have labeled genocide. The ICC's ongoing investigation also examines renewed violence amidst the recent 20-month conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

