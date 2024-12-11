Justice for Sara: Parents Convicted in Harrowing Murder Case

The father and stepmother of 10-year-old Sara Sharif have been found guilty of her murder. The young girl's body was discovered in her Woking home in August 2023, after enduring significant abuse.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones detailed Sara's injuries, which included burns and broken bones, to the jury. Her father, Urfan Sharif, and his wife, Beinash Batool, faced trial at London's Old Bailey court, charged with murder, which they denied.

The jury ultimately convicted both of Sara's murder. Meanwhile, her uncle, Faisal Malik, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing her death.

