Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir detected and destroyed two suspected IEDs. One was discovered on the Handwara-Baramulla highway, and another rusted device was found in an orchard in Shopian. Both devices were safely neutralized by bomb disposal units, preventing any harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir successfully neutralized two explosive threats on Wednesday, ensuring public safety. A joint team of police and Army officers detected a suspicious bag along the Handwara-Baramulla highway, prompting immediate action.

The bag, found near Langate in Handwara, Kupwara district, was handled with caution by the bomb disposal squad, which ultimately conducted a controlled explosion to neutralize the suspected improvised explosive device (IED), officials reported.

Meanwhile, a routine patrol revealed a rusted explosive in an orchard in Shopian's Zainapora area. Members of the Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF's 178 battalion took swift action, calling the bomb squad to safely dispose of the unexploded device, ensuring no damages occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

